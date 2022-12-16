Root Awakening: Grow Desert Rose in a sunny spot

Grow Desert Rose in a sunny spot

My Adenium Desert Rose has developed yellow leaves. I have pruned the leaves but am unsure what is wrong. The plant is kept in an indoor spot which faces south-west and does not always get direct sunlight. It was last watered around six days ago. I usually water it twice or thrice a week. Is the plant salvageable?

Also, weeds seem to be growing in the pot. Should I remove them?

Theresa Aw

The Desert Rose is a sun-loving plant. If grown in the shade, it will appear stretched and not flower due to the lack of light. Also, in a shadier location, the root zone will not dry out fast enough, especially if you are using a moisture-retentive growing mix.

The yellowed leaf edges could be due to wet feet. Try moving the plant to a sunny spot. The issue should resolve itself with a regular feeding schedule and a porous growing mix.

The weed is botanically known as Talinum paniculatum. Its common name is Jewels of Opar. The plant has medicinal properties and can be eaten as a cooked vegetable. You can transplant it or root its stem cuttings and grow them separately.

