Root Awakening: Ginger is a species of Curcuma and papaya plant is infested with pests

Ginger is a species of Curcuma



What plant is this? It looks like turmeric. Are its roots, stems and leaves edible, whether raw or cooked?

Wan Mustaffa

From the features, the plant is a ginger from the genus Curcuma, which the common turmeric belongs to.

The leaves of the plant have a central red stripe and, locally, there are two species – Curcuma xanthorrhiza (Temu Lawak) and Curcuma aeruginosa (Temu Hitam).

You probably need to dig up the plant to take a look and do a comparison.

Temu Lawak has large rhizomes (underground stems) with a deep orange interior. Temu Hitam has smaller rhizomes where the cut portion will take on a bluish tinge when exposed to air. Both ginger rhizomes are used for traditional medicine rather than for cooking.

