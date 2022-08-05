Root Awakening: Frangipani vine is native to Singapore

Frangipani vine is native to Singapore

I saw this flowering plant peeking over the fence of a condominium in Upper Thomson Road. What is it?

Then Suke Min

The plant is botanically known as Chonemorpha fragrans. Its common names include frangipani vine or climbing frangipani. It is native to Singapore and is a vigorous climber that grows on large, strong trellises under direct sunlight. It produces scented yellow-white flowers.

Plant looks like the salam tree

What plant is this?

Wong Boon Hong

The sapling looks to be a salam tree, also known as the Indonesian bay leaf (Syzygium polyanthum). It is native to Singapore and can grow to heights of more than 25m.

Its leaves are used in Indonesian cuisine to flavour meat, curries, stews and rice dishes. The tree produces small fruit which are eaten by birds, so seedlings can be seen growing at the sites of bird droppings.

Ficus sapling needs to be repotted