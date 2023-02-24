Root Awakening: Frangipani may be shedding flowers after being hit by strong winds, heavy rain

Frangipani flowers can last for several days

Why is my frangipani tree shedding a lot of flowers regularly? What is wrong with it?

Yang Soon Lim

Depending on the cultivar, the individual flowers of the frangipani can last a day or several days. When they fade, they shed from the inflorescence.

Flowers can shed profusely after being hit by a storm with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

As the frangipani plant prefers a well-drained root zone, it can be stressed by waterlogging or wet feet that can occur during the rainy season. This is a possible reason for flowers that have been formed and are open to shed profusely and prematurely.

