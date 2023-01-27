Root Awakening: Fortune Tree needs more light

Fortune Tree not getting enough sunlight

I have been growing this lucky bamboo plant for about two years and repotted it a year ago. It is about 1.5m from an open window and is watered three to four times a week. In the last six months, the leaves have been yellowing and falling, but new leaves are still growing. What is wrong?

Tan Pey Lin

The plant you have is Pachira aquatica, commonly called Guiana Chestnut or Fortune Tree. The latter name is used to market it as a festive plant for Chinese New Year. It can grow into a large tree outdoors.

Your plant does not appear to be getting enough sunlight for healthy growth, judging by its stretched stems and succulent leaf tissues. Its current location, a shaded area far from a window, does not offer enough light. As such, leaves on the lower part of the plant will turn yellow and die as resources from the older leaves are channelled to produce new leaves. Move the plant to the windowsill or balcony, where it can get more light.

Mexican Petunia is a common landscaping plant