Root Awakening: Fiddle-leaf Fig needs light to thrive

Fiddle-leaf fig needs sunlight to thrive

The leaves of my fiddle-leaf fig have been turning yellow and then brown before dropping. The plant is placed at the corridor away from direct sunlight and is watered fully once a week. I have tried adding perlite to make the soil more airy, and using fertilisers high in nitrogen and potassium, but none of this made a difference. The tree used to have full, lush and big leaves. What should I do to nurse it back to health?

Ros Yip

The fiddle-leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) needs at least six hours of direct sunlight to grow well. You can see healthy specimens growing in Singapore's outdoor parks and gardens. A lack of light results in unhealthy plants that are prone to pests and diseases.

Water the plant regularly to keep the root zone moist and do not let it dry out excessively. Move the plant to a brighter site for it to recuperate, but do so gradually over a period of about a month so that it can acclimatise to the higher light levels.

Plants need more light to grow