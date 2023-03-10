Root Awakening: Fiddle-leaf fig may be suffering from transplant shock

Fiddle-leaf fig tree needed more time to recuperate from transplant

I moved my dying fiddle-leaf fig to a sunnier area a few months ago, but it did not get better. I repotted it recently and the branches exposed to morning sun started growing new leaves, but they were tiny with brown spots on the edges, and fell off quickly. The lower parts of the plant, which are shaded by the wall and do not get sunlight, sprouted lush and healthy leaves. How do I get the leaves on the upper branches to grow as well? I water and fertilise the plant about once every 10 days.

Ros Yip

From the picture, the plant is showing new growth, which is good news.

When did the new leaves die? Was it after you repotted the plant? Depending on the amount of root disturbance during the repotting process, the plant may suffer from transplant shock, and exposure to sunlight can cause leaves to wilt and turn brown due to excessive loss of water. The portions in the shade will suffer less due to the cooler conditions.

When transplanting a plant, it is best to put it in a shadier and cooler spot for it to recuperate for a couple of days. Avoid placing it in a windy spot or doing anything else that can dry the plant out. Water the plant regularly to ensure the root zone is kept moist at all times. Feed it with fertiliser only when it shows new, robust growth.

