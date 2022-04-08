Root Awakening: Ficus tree needs direct sunlight to thrive

Ficus tree needs direct sunlight to thrive

What is this plant? I bought it a year ago and it thrived for about nine months before the leaves started breaking and browning. It had furry white mould on the backs of leaf stalks, as well as white spots on the leaf surfaces.

I used a toothbrush and rag to brush off the bugs. I also sprayed the plant with natural pyrethrum and used chlorpyrifos for the potted soil. I added fertiliser every two to three weeks and watered the plant with tap water only when the soil felt dry. However, the plant's condition has not improved for almost five months. What is wrong with it?

I have another tree with yellowish-green variegated leaves and two more Ficus lyrata. All my plants are about 1.8m to 2m tall and suffer from the same issues as the above. They are placed near half-height windows in my flat.

Cheng Liang Gek

The tree appears to be the Ficus benghalensis, commonly known as the Indian Banyan. These trees thrive outdoors, where they get direct sunlight throughout the day. They can be challenging to grow indoors as the light conditions may be inadequate.

Ficus trees generally need at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to do well in an apartment setting. A lack of light will cause them to lose their leaves, suffer from poor health and become more prone to pests and diseases.

Consider growing more shade-tolerant houseplants instead. Ficus trees are difficult to grow indoors under artificial light without large high-intensity set-ups, which sap energy and generate a lot of heat.

The pests may have spread around your plants because indoor environments lack the beneficial biodiversity needed to keep pest populations in check.

For a pesticide-free method to clear pests, take the trees to your bathroom regularly for a thorough wash. The use of systemic pesticide solutions or granules may also help to control the population of sap-sucking insects.

Foliage plant may have wet feet