Root Awakening: Ficus may be infested with pests, lipstick plant may need cooler growing spot

Two weeks ago, I planted these Diospyros malabar. I watered them daily initially, but stopped when it rained. What is the cause of the leaves at the lower end turning brown and dropping off? Does the mulch below have anything to do with it?

Amos Chan

When planting the tree, did you do so with the root ball intact? If the root ball falls apart or the roots have been disturbed, it can cause the tree to go into shock as its root system has been damaged. Also, ensure that the site is not waterlogged.

The change in growing conditions can cause trees to become stressed. The tree may have been produced in a nursery which had different environmental conditions than that of the growing site. The leaves with burnt portions are an indication that the tree suffered a form of heat and moisture stress during hot weather at the new planting site.

If the tree has been cared for, it should recover gradually as it adapts to the new growing environment.

Take care not to overwater, which can drown the tree. Mulch in the form of good quality compost or leaf litter should be applied some distance from the trunk and around the root zone on the ground surface. A mulch layer can help to reduce evaporation and keep the roots cool.

Finally, note that this species does grow quite large and has a spreading crown. In time, its canopy may spread beyond the fence line. Its root system may also affect it too. Do ensure your neighbour is informed and agreeable with the planting location of your tree.

Ensure desert rose is situated in a sunny spot for optimal growth



About two months ago, I repotted my desert rose into a bigger container. I was careful not to damage its roots and let the plant air-dry for a few days before putting it into the bigger pot. I added perlite to the potting soil to ensure good drainage. There were small shoots sprouting after a couple of weeks. I pruned a few thin stems. Recently, I noted some stems turning yellow and soft. What did I do wrong and how can I stop the other stems from “rotting”?

Lim Joo Joon

The desert rose prefers to grow in a sunny location with direct sunlight for at least six hours daily.

If, after repotting your plant, the new shoots are thin, and they turn yellow and soft, it is a sign the plant may not be getting sufficient sunlight.

It is also important to not over-pot your plant. You should consider the size of the plant and pick a pot of the right size. If a plant is grown in an overly large pot, the bigger amount of growing media will hold more water, which may not dry out in time. This can cause roots to rot over time due to wet feet.

In the tropics, desert rose plants are often grown in well-drained media. Gardeners use coarse burnt earth, akadama and pumice to create a very porous, inorganic growing substrate. Reduce the amount of organic materials in your growing mix as they tend to be fine and hold an excessive amount of moisture in the root zone.