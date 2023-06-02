Root Awakening: Ficus’ browning leaves are a sign of fungal infection

Ficus is recuperating from transplanting process
After I bought my Ficus elastica “tineke” from the nursery, its leaves started turning brown from the edges. I have checked that there is no root rot, watered it when the top inch of soil felt dry, repotted it and adjusted its position next to the window. I also fertilised it a month after repotting and pruned the affected leaves. However, the problem is spreading to the few leaves left. The plant is growing new leaves, albeit very slowly. What is wrong?
Zhang Xiaowei
The brown patches appear to be a fungal infection. This may be due to a secondary infection, which can occur when leaves are injured during handling and transplanting, or experience a change in growing conditions.
To be on the safe side, remove infected leaves and apply a fungicide to manage the disease. Such diseases are usually self-limiting and the plant will shed the infected leaves on its own.
From the picture, the new leaves look healthy. Once the plant has established itself in its new environment, growth should resume. This Ficus species will need at least six hours of direct sunlight a day in order to thrive. It is not an indoor, shade-tolerant plant.
Do not over-fertilise the plant. A dried-out root zone can cause residual fertiliser salts to burn the leaves.
Moth caterpillars largely harmless to yam plants
My yam plant’s leaves seem to have been eaten by black worms. The worms appear to be targeting only the yam plant. What is this worm and will they affect the harvest by eating the leaves?
Adrian Ling
The worms on your yam plant are moth caterpillars. Their infestations are largely ad-hoc and should not affect the yield of your crop.
However, you should still inspect the plant daily and take action to stop them from doing too much damage to the leaves. Carefully remove them from the infested leaves, but do not handle them with bare hands.
Do not use Hibiscus flowers as fertiliser
Should the hibiscus flowers be removed once they have bloomed? Can they be used as fertiliser or should they be discarded?
Gabriel Chia
After your hibiscus flowers fade, compost them separately. The flowers are organic material, so leaving them to degrade at the base of the plant is not only unsightly, but can also lead to excessive moisture and disease.
If you have grown your hibiscus without pesticides, its petals will be edible. The flowers can be picked and added to salads as a splash of colour.
Asparagus fern needs filtered sunlight and moisture
What is wrong with my plant? Also, what plant is it?
Athena Tan
Your plant is the asparagus fern (Asparagus setaceus). It is not a true fern and is related to the common edible asparagus. In this case, the plant may be turning brown and shedding leaves due to a lack of light.
The asparagus fern thrives under semi-shaded conditions in a spot that gets at least six hours of filtered sunlight a day. Ensure it is moist and kept in a well-draining growing mix. The root zone should not dry out too much or suffer from wet feet.
Young plants are curry trees
I found these plants sprouting in some discarded pots. I repotted them and they are doing well. Are they curry plants?
Christine Ng
The plants appear to be the curry tree (Bergera koenigii). Its aromatic leaves are harvested and used to make curries in this part of the world. They could have sprouted from seeds dispersed by animals that ate the fruit of a nearby tree.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.