Root Awakening: Ficus’ browning leaves are a sign of fungal infection

Ficus is recuperating from transplanting process

After I bought my Ficus elastica “tineke” from the nursery, its leaves started turning brown from the edges. I have checked that there is no root rot, watered it when the top inch of soil felt dry, repotted it and adjusted its position next to the window. I also fertilised it a month after repotting and pruned the affected leaves. However, the problem is spreading to the few leaves left. The plant is growing new leaves, albeit very slowly. What is wrong?

Zhang Xiaowei

The brown patches appear to be a fungal infection. This may be due to a secondary infection, which can occur when leaves are injured during handling and transplanting, or experience a change in growing conditions.

To be on the safe side, remove infected leaves and apply a fungicide to manage the disease. Such diseases are usually self-limiting and the plant will shed the infected leaves on its own.

From the picture, the new leaves look healthy. Once the plant has established itself in its new environment, growth should resume. This Ficus species will need at least six hours of direct sunlight a day in order to thrive. It is not an indoor, shade-tolerant plant.

Do not over-fertilise the plant. A dried-out root zone can cause residual fertiliser salts to burn the leaves.

Moth caterpillars largely harmless to yam plants