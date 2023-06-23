Root Awakening: Fantasy Venice prone to rot

Fantasy Venice can be propagated via stem cuttings
Something is wrong with my plant. It is placed indoors near a window. How can I care for it and propagate it correctly?
Maria Low
Your plant is commonly known as the Fantasy Venice. It is a variegated cultivar of the spiderwort from the genus Tradescantia, with the cultivar name Nanouk.
Like its related species, this plant can be propagated via stem cuttings. You can take a tip cutting with several nodes, remove the leaves from the lower part of the stem, and plant the cutting in a well-draining growing mix. Keep it slightly moist to reduce the likelihood of rotting.
This plant is not easy to grow in Singapore. Do not overwater it as it is very prone to rot. Also, do not let it dry out completely, as it will wilt and lose its leaves. An extreme lack of water will also lead to shrivelled stems, as seen in the picture. The light should also not be too intense, as it can burn the variegated portions.
Variegated snake plant needs light
The leaves of my snake plant look yellowish. I water it on alternate days – is this excessive? Also, are snake plants indoor or outdoor plants? If grown indoors, can they really produce oxygen in a room?
Gabriel Chia
Looking at the yellow edges of the leaves, your plant is the variegated snake plant. Its botanical name is Dracaena trifasciata, with the cultivar name Laurentii.
This plant is not a shade-tolerant plant. A lack of light will cause the plant to appear elongated and floppy, when its leaves should be sturdy and upright. Grow it in a location which gets at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. Protect it from the rain to reduce the likelihood of disease.
A single potted plant cannot provide fresh air to a whole room. It is advisable to open the windows and switch on a fan to promote air circulation.
Plant is Portulaca werdermannii
What is this plant? It is easy to propagate, but the propagated ones (right) look different from the original versions. Also, is it edible and can it be kept indoors?
Adrian Ling
Your plant is an uncommon species that is botanically known as Portulaca werdermannii. It produces pink flowers. The young propagated plants will likely look more like the original versions when they are exposed to higher light levels.
This species has not been documented to be edible and should be treated solely as an ornamental plant.
It is not an indoor plant, so place it in a spot where it can get at least six hours of direct sunlight daily. Its growing mix should be well-draining and porous. Water thoroughly whenever the root zone feels dry. Overwatering can cause the plant to rot.
Coffee plant may be suffering from nutrient toxicity
My coffee plant is growing in a well-draining organic soil mix – which includes coconut husks, coir and other components – in a draining pot with a water reservoir. The plant is watered once a week and gets bright, filtered sunlight for most of the day. Apart from a mild pest infestation around six months ago, it has been thriving. I also spray it weekly with a homemade mix of diluted neem oil, water and soap dispersant.
In the past few months, both the new and old leaves have been browning prematurely, especially at the tips. What is wrong?
Raveen Shahdadpuri
The leaves’ brown edges and tips could indicate nutrient toxicity. Nutrients that are not taken up by the plant accumulate in the water reservoir of your pot, creating an imbalance in nutrients. Make it a habit to periodically empty water from the reservoir to prevent this from occurring.
The leaves’ pale green hue could be due to a lack of certain nutrients. A constantly moist or wet root zone – which is common in plants grown in self-watering pots – can lead to a lack of oxygen in the root zone. This can in turn prevent the plant from taking up certain nutrients.
Ensure that water is draining properly from the pot and that the roots are allowed to dry out between watering sessions. You can install a smart irrigation system which can deliver water to your plant at fixed times via drip irrigation nozzles.
Plant stress, pests can cause flowers to be aborted
The buds of my hibiscus plant seem to fall just before blooming. What is wrong?
Richard Lim
The buds may be falling due to plant stress. Your plant seems to be growing in a moisture-retentive potting mix. A plant with wet feet can abort its flowers. Likewise, a plant that has been allowed to dry out excessively, especially under hot and dry conditions, can shed flower buds.
Excess or insufficient water can contribute to plant stress, so it is important to water plants according to their size, the weather and the type of growing media.
The plant must be protected from rain, as heavy rain or water curtains can damage the developing flower buds.
Finally, check for pests such as thrips, whose feeding can lead to the abortion of flower buds. Thrips are very small and difficult to see with the naked eye. They are also one of the most difficult pests to deal with. Pesticides like abamectin, filpronil and spinosad may need to be used in rotation to keep the pest population low.
Also, the young leaves appear chlorotic. This may be due to a lack of iron, which is common in hibiscus plants. Spray the leaves with a chelated iron fertiliser, make sure the roots are not waterlogged, and ensure the pH of the soil is not too acidic or alkaline.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
