Root Awakening: Fantasy Venice prone to rot

Something is wrong with my plant. It is placed indoors near a window. How can I care for it and propagate it correctly?

Maria Low

Your plant is commonly known as the Fantasy Venice. It is a variegated cultivar of the spiderwort from the genus Tradescantia, with the cultivar name Nanouk.

Like its related species, this plant can be propagated via stem cuttings. You can take a tip cutting with several nodes, remove the leaves from the lower part of the stem, and plant the cutting in a well-draining growing mix. Keep it slightly moist to reduce the likelihood of rotting.

This plant is not easy to grow in Singapore. Do not overwater it as it is very prone to rot. Also, do not let it dry out completely, as it will wilt and lose its leaves. An extreme lack of water will also lead to shrivelled stems, as seen in the picture. The light should also not be too intense, as it can burn the variegated portions.

