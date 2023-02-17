Root Awakening: Epiphyllum plant has spotty leaves

Epiphyllum may have physiological disorder

The leaves of my Epiphyllum plant look infected. I have sprayed the infected leaves with different types of fungicide and insecticide, but none of them worked. What should I do?

Theresa Choy

The spots on your Epiphyllum plant may be due to intumescence – swelling as a result of excessive soil moisture and retarded transpiration. Parts of the leaf tissue have collapsed, leading to the appearance of brown spots.

This can occur during the rainy season due to high rainfall, a soaked root zone and high environmental humidity. Grow your plant under a clear shelter, so it does not suffer from wet feet and gets sufficient air circulation.

Fiddlewood tree produces scented flowers

