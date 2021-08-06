Root Awakening: Dumbcane, moth orchid, butterfly host plant and more

Dumbcane is a popular houseplant

We got this plant from the market. They called it "wan nian qing" (evergreen). What is the plant's English name?

Lim Tian San

The plant you have is a dumbcane (Dieffenbachia). Its cultivar name is Camille and it is a member of the Arum family (Araceae). Like all members of the family, the plant's sap contains calcium oxalate, which can irritate the skin and mucous membranes. Avoid contact with the sap.

The dumbcane is a popular foliage houseplant admired for its growth form and attractive leaves. This plant is best grown in a location which receives filtered sunlight for at least six hours a day. It thrives in moist, well-drained growing media. New plants can be obtained by stem cuttings.

Pipturus argenteus is a butterfly host plant

What is this plant and is its fruit edible?

Ang Siew Eng

The plant is botanically known as Pipturus argenteus. It grows as a weed here and is commonly called the native mulberry. It is not related to the mulberry (Morus alba), which is a fruit tree commonly grown in home gardens here.

It is a host plant of the Malayan Eggfly caterpillar and can be grown in ecological-themed gardens, such as a butterfly garden. The white fruit that this plant produces is reportedly edible, with a very mild flavour, but is not commonly eaten locally.

Bromeliad belongs to the genus guzmania



Like the pineapple, this plant will slowly die down after flowering. PHOTO: LIM MEIXIU



My father bought this plant from a shop. We realised the flower's colour changes from red to dull brown and there is a pale mushroom growing at the centre. The shop owner told us just to water or spray the plant to maintain it.

We keep the plant indoors, and we spray and mist the flower and leaves on alternate days. My father snipped the flower crown yesterday, leaving only the healthy green leaves. What is this plant's name and will the flower regrow?

Lin Meixiu

The plant appears to be a type of bromeliad, a relative of the pineapple. To be more precise, it seems to be a Guzmania, which is commonly sold as a decorative plant during Christmas and Chinese New Year. The dried portion is the spent inflorescence.

Like the pineapple, this plant will slowly die down after flowering. New babies will emerge between the leaves near the base of the plant. These can be potted separately once they are large enough.

Guzmania is a type of tank bromeliad, which collects water between the leaves. It may be a potential breeding site for mosquitoes. Put in a few BTI anti-mosquito pellets for peace of mind.

Do not let moth orchid dry out



This type of orchid hybrid usually produces flower spikes during the cooler period at the end of the year. PHOTOS: VALERIE TAN



I was gifted these beautiful orchids recently and would like to understand how to care for them so they flower well.

I have been watering them twice a day using a spray bottle of water infused with liquid fertiliser. I recently noticed that one leaf has started turning yellow. What is wrong?

Valerie Tan

Your orchid is a Phalaenopsis hybrid, commonly called the moth orchid. It appears that only one old leaf has yellowed, which is usually not a cause for alarm. However, check the roots to ensure they are not rotting. Dead roots cannot take up water, which can cause leaves to shrivel and turn yellow.

Note that the moth orchid is an epiphytic orchid, the roots of which attach to a tree branch for support. It does not grow in soil. Your orchid appears to have been planted in tightly packed sphagnum moss, which often holds too much moisture. This can cause the roots to rot, especially if you are watering twice a day.

You may want to wait until the flowers have completely faded. Then, take the plant out from the pot and remove all sphagnum moss around the roots. Pot your orchid plant in medium-sized charcoal chips for better drainage and aeration for the roots.

This type of orchid hybrid usually produces flower spikes during the cooler period at the end of the year.

Potted plants are Ambay pumpwood and Bridal Bouquet



Bridal bouquet (left) and Ambay pumpwood. PHOTOS: TERESA LAU





What are these plants and how should I take care of them?

Teresa Lau

The plant with large leaves is commonly known as Ambay pumpwood and its botanical name is Cecropia pachystachya. It grows into a large tree which may not be suited for pots. It is considered an invasive species that can be found in sunny sites at the edges of forests or open wastelands. It is best to discard it.

The other plant is botanically known as Plumeria pudica and its common name is Bridal Bouquet. It is related to the more widely planted frangipani (Plumeria rubra), but this plant's white flowers are scentless. Unlike the frangipani, it is rust-resistant. It can be grown in a large pot or in the ground, situated in a sunny spot, with well-drained soil.