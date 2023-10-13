Root Awakening: Do not let money plant dry out

Water money plant regularly
My plant is withered and the leaves are weak. How do I save it?
Jenni Lim
The money plant (Epipremnum aureum) tolerates shade well, but when grown in a dim area, it will produce soft, stretched growth that bends or flops easily.
Also, when plants wilt, the first thing to check is whether the growing mix is dry. Stick your finger beneath its surface and feel for moisture. Water it regularly and ensure excess water drains out from the holes at the base of the pot.
If the pot has dried out completely, sit the container in a dish of water to let the growing mix rehydrate, but note that this may take time. Avoid overwatering your plant, which can lead to root rot and prevent the plant from taking up water.
Lower leaves may be falling due to lack of water
I am growing chilli plants from the seeds of market-bought chillies. The plants are in the corridor outside my flat and grew well at first, but the leaves eventually turned yellow and fell in large numbers. What is wrong and how can the plants be saved? I water them twice daily and fertilise every two weeks or so.
Kek Yoke Meng
From your description of the plant’s shedding, it is likely that it does not have enough water.
The chilli plant needs a lot of water. As it grows, replant it in a bigger pot that can contain enough growing media to retain the water needed for a larger plant’s growth.
High-rise environments are windy and can dry plants out. Try moving your plant to a more protected area or put up fine white netting to mitigate the effect of constant drafts.
White patches could be fungus
My money plant has hardly grown, though it is watered every two or three weeks and sunned once a week. A white substance has appeared at the base. What could it be?
Chrisnita Baliram
The white substance appears to be a fungus.
Are you using a growing medium that contains organic matter like compost? If the compost is immature, organisms like fungi will appear to complete the decomposition process, especially in a moist environment.
In most cases, the issue should resolve on its own once all the organic matter has broken down.
From time to time, carefully use a small fork to break up the soil surface so air can penetrate and the growing mix can dry out.
Moth orchids bloom in cooler weather
My orchid has not bloomed for months. Should I cut off the spikes or let them be? What is wrong?
Lim Gek Ling
Your moth orchid (Phalaenopsis hybrid) will produce a new flower spike only during the cooler months of the year.
If you intend to grow it, you will need to move it to the balcony or corridor, where it can get filtered sunlight for four to six hours a day.
To grow orchids in Singapore, plant them in charcoal chips or mount them on fern bark. The sphagnum moss that typically comes with store-bought orchids retains too much moisture and can lead to root rot.
The plant’s spike will no longer produce flowers and can be pruned. When a new spike appears, place the plant in a spot with good air circulation.
Keep it away from burning fumes or ripening fruits, and avoid handling the buds and flowers as this can damage them. These factors can lead to the production of ethylene gas, which causes flowers to die prematurely.
Finally, do not move a budding plant until all flowers have opened. Flowers grow towards light and their arrangement can become haphazard when the direction of the light is changed.
Move alocasia to a brighter spot
I have had this plant for years. Months ago, dry yellow spots started appearing on the leaves. Before long, the affected leaves died one by one. I repotted the plant, thinking it might be an overcrowding issue, but to no avail. I observed that the roots were healthy with little bulbs, and the stem was robust and green.
New leaves have grown, but the spots are back. The plant is kept in the shade with plenty of ventilation and watered twice a week when the topsoil dries out. What is wrong?
Samantha Lim
The yellow spots could be fungal in nature, so you may need to apply fungicide.
Though it is a relatively shade-tolerant plant, the lack of light – due to its position away from direct sunlight – may do your alocasia more harm than good. It will fare better in a location that gets filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily.
Avoid overwatering the plant, as a wet root zone can cause the crown to rot. Dry topsoil is not a good indication of the need to water, as growing media that are rich in organic matter can stay moist for long periods. Use your finger to feel for moisture beneath the surface.
Also, if you are using a cache pot – an outer decorative pot, often with no drainage holes – make sure there is no water left within after watering, as that can lead to a perpetually wet root zone.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
