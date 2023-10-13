Root Awakening: Do not let money plant dry out

Water money plant regularly

My plant is withered and the leaves are weak. How do I save it?

Jenni Lim

The money plant (Epipremnum aureum) tolerates shade well, but when grown in a dim area, it will produce soft, stretched growth that bends or flops easily.

Also, when plants wilt, the first thing to check is whether the growing mix is dry. Stick your finger beneath its surface and feel for moisture. Water it regularly and ensure excess water drains out from the holes at the base of the pot.

If the pot has dried out completely, sit the container in a dish of water to let the growing mix rehydrate, but note that this may take time. Avoid overwatering your plant, which can lead to root rot and prevent the plant from taking up water.

Lower leaves may be falling due to lack of water