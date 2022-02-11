Root Awakening: Diseased Dendrobium orchid, elephant ear plant and more

Dendrobium orchid infected with disease

My orchid plant has black spots on its leaves. What is the problem?

Leong Tuck Sum

Your orchid is a Dendrobium hybrid, which is an epiphytic orchid. It appears that it has been planted in a growing medium which is not ideal. Such orchids should be potted in an airy mix consisting of charcoal chips.

The black spots could be due to fungal or bacterial disease. To reduce the likelihood of disease, grow the plant in an area with good light and air circulation. If it is a fungal disease, spraying plants with a preventive fungicide, which can be bought at nurseries, can help. Avoid damaging the leaves, through handling or exposing them to heavy rain.

Propagate Fiddle-leaf Fig through air-layering