Root Awakening: Desert rose needs sun to thrive, but do not let it dry out

Desert rose needs sun to thrive, but do not let it dry out

My plant's leaves have been turning yellow and then brown in some parts before dropping. I water it about once a week or when the soil feels dry. It is placed in a bright balcony that does not get direct sunlight. What should I do?

Jan Ha

The desert rose plant (Adenium obesum) is a succulent that thrives and flowers only when grown under direct sunlight.

A desert rose that does not get enough sunlight will flower less, develop lanky growth, turn yellow and die. Try moving the plant to a sunnier spot.

Although it is a drought-tolerant plant, do not let its roots dry out totally. The plant will dry out faster if it is grown under direct sunlight and will need to be watered accordingly. Feel the soil below the surface to gauge the moisture level.

Philodendron infested with spider mites