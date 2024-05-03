Root Awakening: Desert rose is a sun-loving plant

Desert rose needs well-draining soil

I was told this plant is Adenium obesum and to water it once or twice a week. The leaves seem to wither easily and no flowers are blooming. It is placed in a west-facing location under indirect sunlight. How do I get my plant to bloom?

Kathleen Ong

Your desert rose looks lanky. From your description, it is not being grown under the right conditions. It must get at least six hours of direct sunlight a day in order to thrive.

As this plant is sensitive to wet feet, grow it in well-draining soil so the root zone does not remain soggy for a prolonged period. Feeding it with a flowering fertiliser is encouraged.

Hoya needs light, fertiliser