Root Awakening: Derum Bukit produces attractive flowers

I repotted my longan tree about 18 months ago. It has flowered, but has yet to bear fruit. What should I do?

Loo Leong Peow

Your longan plant may not be fruiting due to a lack of pollination. Bees are the primary pollinator of longan flowers, and wet and gloomy weather decreases bee activity.

Note that the use of pesticides, even organic ones, can deter beneficial biodiversity such as pollinators. Also, try growing plants that produce nectar-rich flowers to entice bees, which will pollinate the flowers of your longan, to your garden.

Ensure that your plants are well-watered during the hot season – as a lack of water can cause developing fruit to be aborted – but not to the point where the roots become waterlogged.

