Root Awakening: Custard apple may need hand pollination

My three-month-old seed-grown custard apple plant is about 30cm tall and budding. Should I plant it in the ground? How long will it take to bear fruit and what insects are needed to pollinate it?

I also photographed a cat-like animal eating the fruit of my chiku plant at night. The animal tears off plastic bags and netting. What can I do to protect my plant?

Rachel Eu

Your custard apple plant is still small and the pot should be able to host it for a while more. Some gardeners grow these plants in large pots.

Custard apple flowers are naturally pollinated by beetles. This plant’s flowers start off as female when they open in the afternoon and they progress to the male stage the following afternoon, at which point you can collect pollen and brush it onto the sticky surface of the centre of a different, newly opened flower.

The animal in the picture is the common palm civet. Try building cages out of stainless-steel wire mesh to protect the fruit. Ensure the cages are large so that there is ample space between the fruit and the mesh. If the cage is too heavy for the plant’s branches, use a bamboo or wooden stake to provide support – stick one end of the stake in the soil and tie the other to the cage.

Different types of fertilisers

You recommend different fertilisers for different plants. Could you elaborate on these? The nursery near my home sells fertilisers for flowering and non-flowering plants in plastic containers with no details. I also use chicken bone powder for my outdoor plants.

Raghavan Beena

There are many different types of fertiliser products. In general, organic fertilisers tend to contain less nutrients than chemically formulated ones. The former may also not have all the required nutrients and usually contain more nitrogen.

Fertilisers can be divided into slow-release and fast-acting types that are sold in the solid form. Slow-release fertilisers may be organic and are made of processed animal materials such as chicken manure, blood meal or bone meal. These break down over time to release nutrients. However, there are also fertilisers in the form of chemical-based coated pellets that gradually release nutrients over time. Fast-acting fertiliser pellets are usually chemical-based, not coated and dissolve readily to release nutrients whenever you water your plants. There are also liquid fertilisers, as well as those in solid powdered form that need to be dissolved in water before they are applied. These can be organic or chemical-based.

Fertilisers come in many different nutrient compositions. A reputable brand would include the relative amounts of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium in the NPK ratio on its label. These are the primary nutrients that plants require in larger amounts for growth and reproduction. Depending on the formulation, the manufacturer will also list the composition of the secondary and micronutrients that can be found in the fertiliser.