Root Awakening: Curry Tree infested with sucking insects; mother-in-law's tongue is flowering

I grew lady's finger plants from seeds harvested from dried pods. After the seeds sprouted into young plants about 12cm tall in pots, I transplanted them into the ground. One of the plants is dwarfed, but it flowered and bore fruit. What should I do to encourage it to grow more normally?

Alex Quek

Your lady's finger plant (Abelmoschus esculentus) is dwarfed due to a number of reasons.

Note that this plant species needs to be grown under direct sunlight for at least six hours daily. It is also a plant that needs to have a large root space to grow well.

A plant grown in a pot or in compacted soil will lack vigour. Fertile soil and regular feeding of fertiliser will improve plant vigour.

Hence, it is best to grow this plant in an outdoor garden in the ground or in a large raised bed.

It may be a little too late to improve the situation now. Consider starting a new crop with the factors mentioned earlier to ensure you get larger and more robust plants that will likely produce a more fruitful harvest.

Curry Tree infested with sucking insects

My curry plant was growing quite healthily after I pruned it extensively. But its leaves seem to be having lots of spots. I checked the plant and could not see mites or insects. What can I do and are the leaves still edible?

S.H. Tay

It appears that your Curry Tree (Murraya koenigii) has been infested with the young of the citrus blackfly, a very common pest for this species. The pests at this particular life stage suck sap from the leaf tissue.

Early detection and intervention are required to provide adequate control over them.

You can use summer oil, an environment-friendly pesticide that is commonly sold in local nurseries, to manage the pest population.

It works by suffocating the pests, hence thorough coverage on all parts of the plant is required. Repeated applications may also be needed to ensure all subsequent young of the pests are eradicated.

While infested leaves are still edible after the pests have been removed, they may not look palatable.

* Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

* Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.