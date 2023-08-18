Root Awakening: Cucumber plant is diseased

Japanese cucumber has fungal disease

What is the cause of the yellow spots on my Japanese cucumber? Also, what is an environmentally friendly way to get rid of snails?

Your cucumber plants are infected with a fungal disease. Once infected, the marks on the leaves are permanent and can spread to other plants. Choose resistant varieties where available.

Avoid getting the leaves wet. Growing your plants under a clear shelter may help. Also, do not overcrowd your plants, as they must each get ample sunlight and air circulation.

Spray a preventive fungicide such as copper soap to reduce the severity of the disease.

To prevent or reduce damage from snails, deny them access to your plants by putting up a netted enclosure, or raising or hanging your plants.

Also, clear your garden of potential hiding spaces for snails. They like to hide in dark, moist areas like upturned flower pots and dense groundcover plants.

Remove snails by hand whenever you see them in the garden. They are usually more active later at night. Alternatively, you can build snail traps – instructional videos are available online – with their preferred food as bait to attract them. Trapped snails can be removed and discarded.

Avoid the use of commercial snail pellets, which contain metaldehyde, if you are concerned about environmental contamination.

Test irrigation method early to ensure reliability

The article “Nine PlantToks which may kill your plants” (The Sunday Times, July 23) was informative. However, the method which I am trying out was not addressed.

I will be going for a long holiday in September. I intend to place a 1.5-litre bottle of water over a terracotta cone measuring 17cm in height. The pot’s internal diameter is 32cm. Will the water from the cone be able to wet the soil enough to reach all the roots?

When trying any irrigation method to replace regular watering during a long absence, test it well in advance of your departure to ensure its reliability. Some of the tested methods include a drip irrigation system linked to a timer, as well as self-wicking plant pots.

Alternatively, ask a neighbour or friend to water your plants, or engage “plant hotel” services to care for them while you are away.

