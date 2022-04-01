Root Awakening: Citrus can be propagated via air-layering or grafting

Citrus can be propagated via air-layering or grafting

We have had this pomelo plant for more than 15 years. We tried to propagate it a few times, but failed. It almost died a few years ago, but we managed to nurture it back to health. Now, it has a few fruit and is still flowering. How can we propagate it?

Wong Mui Choo

Citrus species can be difficult to root from stem cuttings. The more conventional ways of propagating citrus are air-layering and grafting.

The first method involves the removal of a ring of bark around a woody branch and then wrapping the site with growing media. Once roots form, the branch can be cut and potted separately.

The second method involves cutting a bud or short growing tip from your plant and grafting it to root stock such as that of the lemon tree.

Neither method is straightforward and practice makes perfect in both cases. There are numerous videos online that you can refer to for specific steps.

