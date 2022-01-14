Root Awakening: Chilli plant needs a bigger pot

Chili plant is grown in too small a pot

My chilli padi plants are dying. The leaves are drying up although I water them every day since planting them from seeds last January, and the leaves started to wilt about two weeks ago. I had been fertilising them every three to four weeks with chicken poo and flower bloom fertiliser. The soil is 50 per cent "bio-organic" compost, 25 per cent perlite and 25 per cent vermiculite.

Rachel Tang

Your chilli plant seems to be pot-bound - that is, the roots have filled the pot and the amount of moisture held by the growing medium is quickly taken up by the large plant. You may want to move it to a larger pot, where there will be more space for the growing medium to take up water for the plant. You may also need to water it more than once a day, depending on how hot and sunny it is. Your chilli plant can grow even bigger, depending on the size of the pot it is grown in.

Nerve plant may do better in an open area