Root Awakening: Chilli plant may be infested with spider mites

Chilli plant may be infested with spider mites

What is happening to my chilli plant? Several leaves have the same symptoms. I have sprayed an organic fungicide every other day for a week. What can I do to stop the spread?

Evelyn Ng

Check if the tiny red dots below the leaves move around, as they could be spider mites, which are sap-sucking pests. They are prevalent in stressed plants.

Is the area where your plant is growing very windy and dry? Such environmental conditions are conducive for spider mites. A high-rise environment does not have beneficial fauna to manage the mites. Also, if it is sheltered, the pests cannot be washed away by rain.

To manage the problem, prune the heavily infested leaves and use a strong jet of water to wash off pests on a regular basis. Summer oil, available for sale in most nurseries, can also be sprayed at repeated intervals to keep pest levels low. Note that thorough coverage on all parts of the plant is required.

