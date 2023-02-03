Root Awakening: Check Desert Rose for pests

Check for sap-sucking pests on tips of Desert Rose

I had this desert rose plant at my air-conditioner ledge for 18 months. It recently started shedding leaves and some stems have turned brown. What is wrong?

Jen Hon

The fallen flower on the left appears to have white, cotton-like masses on it – a possible indicator of a mealy bug infestation. These sap-sucking pests can cause a plant’s growing tips to dry out and die.

Use a strong jet of water to thoroughly wash the pests away. Summer oil can also be used to suffocate the pests and thorough coverage of your plant is essential to provide adequate control. Inspect your plant regularly and take action immediately.

Also, it is dangerous to place a potted plant on your air-conditioner ledge as you run the risk of it becoming killer litter. Move your plant to a sunny balcony ledge and hang it with a pot hanger.

