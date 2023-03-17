Root Awakening: Cactus has scale infestation

Remove cactus’ infestation with soft toothbrush

I have had this Gymnocalycium cactus since May 2022. When white spots started appearing, I treated them with neem oil and then with 75 per cent alcohol spray, but the spots seem to have overwhelmed the plant. I water the cactus once a week, and keep it away from rain and direct sunlight. What is wrong?

Eug Chan

Your cactus appears to have a scale infestation. First, try to remove the pests by using a soft toothbrush, but do note that their feeding habits may have permanently scarred your plant.

The contact pesticides you used work by suffocating existing pests. For a more lasting effect, use a systemic pesticide such as dinotefuran granules, which are applied around the root zone.

Once the granules dissolve, the pesticide within them is taken up by the plant, enters the sap and kills pests that feed on the plant. Replenish the granules according to the manufacturer’s recommendation.

Calathea plants need humid environment; may be sensitive to salts in tap water