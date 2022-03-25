Root Awakening: Cacti need sunny spot to look good; easier to grow edible plants in raised beds

Cacti need sunny spot to look good

I bought two partially coloured cacti about three months ago. They had vibrant scarlet and chilli-red hues at first, but now their colour is fading. How do I restore their radiance?

Lynda Bor

What you have are Hobitan cactus (Gymnocalycium mihanovichii), which is a species that thrives in Singapore. Their lack of colour could be due to a lack of light. Desert cacti are sun-loving plants and need at least four hours a day of direct sunlight to retain their compact and colourful appearance. If they are currently placed in a shady spot, move them to a brighter area. Do this gradually to let your plants adapt and reduce the chance of them burning.

Raised beds with netted enclosures make gardening easier

I run a community garden in Changi Village which focuses on growing edible plants, and need your advice on the following problems.

First, how can I control the weeds growing everywhere? Clearing them takes away time that could be spent caring for the edible plants.

Second, how can pests be kept away from vegetables such as longevity spinach and kangkong?

Third, the garden has many mosquitoes. I was told to grow mosquito-repelling plants such as lemongrass, but this has not worked. What should I do?

Last, there are black bamboo plants right next to the garden and they shed leaves within our garden area. Will the leaves rot and become compost?

Chiu Mung Hing

You may want to consider building or buying raised planter boxes, which make it easier to grow edible plants. You can put these boxes on ground that has been covered by a fabric weed mat, followed by a layer of concrete slabs (or pavers) or cast concrete. This should address the weed issue.

As for the pest issue, products such as fine white plastic netting can be used to construct enclosures that keep out large pests.

To keep out mosquitoes, housekeeping is essential. Conduct the anti-dengue drill regularly to remove stagnant water and other potential mosquito-breeding habitats. Remove dry, upturned leaves and rubbish like plastic bottles, and ensure your gardening equipment does not accumulate water. You may also want to engage a pest-control company to apply insecticide to suppress mosquito breeding.

Finally, bamboo leaves can be difficult to compost, so you may want to have them chipped into smaller pieces. Why not turn this into an opportunity? Bamboo stems can be harvested to make stakes and other gardening items to support plant growth. A fast-growing bamboo clump can be a free source of such materials, which you might otherwise need to buy from a nursery.

Epiphyllum may have been affected by oedema