Root Awakening: Butterfly Pea plant has nutrient deficiency

Check soil and fertilise plant

The leaves of my Butterfly Pea plant have yellowish-green streaks. I water it daily and feed it seaweed fertiliser monthly. What is wrong with it?

Sindy Ang

Your Butterfly Pea (Clitoria ternatea) looks to be lacking in nutrients, most likely nitrogen. Most seaweed fertilisers do not contain enough of the major nutrients that plants need for optimal growth, and they need to be supplemented via other sources.

Try a chemical fertiliser – these are available for sale in most nurseries – and check the nutritional analysis on the label.

Alternatively, the problem may be with the soil. A growing mix rich in organic matter may retain too much moisture, resulting in wet feet and issues with nutrient intake. Such mixes, especially those consisting of coconut peat, may continue to break down and use up nutrients in the process, rendering them unavailable to your plant.

Finally, carefully remove your plant from its pot and check for any pest infestation of the roots. Soil mealybugs, a common pest that appears as a white cotton-like mass around the roots, can affect nutrient intake. Drenching or soaking the growing mix with a chemical pesticide may be the only effective solution.

Keep foliage plants in semi-shaded location