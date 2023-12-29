Root Awakening: Brown spots could be scale insects

Scrape pests off with fingernail or card

Since I moved to my 22nd-floor apartment, little white and brown spots have appeared on the veins and stems of my plants’ leaves. What is wrong with them? Are they infected and do I have to discard them?

Anita Chia-Jalleh

The brown spots could be scale insects, a type of sap-sucking pest that appears on long-lived plant parts. They can be scraped off easily with your fingernail or a plastic card.

You can also use summer oil, a pesticide available for sale in local nurseries, to suffocate the pests. Regular applications and complete coverage of the plant should resolve the issue. Test the pesticide on a small part of the plant to ensure there is no adverse reaction such as pesticide burn.

Since your plants are ornamental and not meant for consumption, you can also apply dinotefuran granules to the surface of the soil. This systemic pesticide will be taken up by the plant and kill any pests consuming the sap. This combination of pesticides should offer better pest control.

Snake plants could be infested or diseased