Root Awakening: Brown bumps on hibiscus are lenticels

Lenticels allow plant to breathe
My hibiscus plant has been attacked by white bugs. I pruned most of the affected parts, but new leaves that appeared afterwards turned yellow quickly. The new branches also look rough, with small bumps. What is wrong?
Peggy Quay
The brown bumps on your hibiscus stems are likely lenticels, which are pores on woody stems that help the plant to breathe. They do not look like scale insects, which can be removed by scraping them with a ruler or fingernail.
Although there is no picture of the white insects, it can be assumed that these are either whiteflies or mealy bugs, which are two pests commonly found on the hibiscus.
Apply pesticides such as summer oil and pyrethrins to resolve this issue.
Hibiscus plants are often deficient in nutrients such as iron, which manifest as chlorosis in the new leaves.
You can spray chelated iron solution to alleviate this. However, ensure the soil is not too wet and that its pH level is neither too acidic nor alkaline, which can hinder the plant’s ability to take up iron.
Chilli plant infested with mites
My chilli padi plant was healthy and fruiting until some weeks ago when it started to shed leaves. New leaves that grew afterwards soon dried up. What is wrong?
Daniel Ang
Your plant is infested with broad mites, a common pest found on chilli plants. These are not visible to the naked eye.
You can use organic or chemical methods, such as lime sulphur solution and abamectin respectively, to manage the pest population. Apply the pesticide during a cooler time of day to avoid burning the plant and ensure complete coverage.
Also, observe the withholding period – the time period that needs to elapse before fruit can be harvested for consumption – after application.
Money plant will thrive with more light
My money plant, which started off as a cutting from a healthy plant, has few leaves and is not growing well. What can I do?
Amanda Chen
Although the money plant is shade-tolerant and can survive indoors for prolonged periods, it needs enough light to grow properly.
Move it to a spot that gets filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily. If it has been placed indoors for a long time, move it gradually to a sunnier spot so it can acclimatise and you do not burn the leaves.
Once the plant has produced a longer, trailing stem, you can move it to a larger pot and train it on a moist moss pole to encourage a climbing pattern.
Offsets of Mother-in-Law’s Tongue need time to produce roots
I was given a potted plant by my late grandmother a few years ago. It was doing fine until I repotted it with new soil. Why are the leaves turning soft and drooping?
Tan Wee Hian
Your plant is the variegated Mother-in-Law’s Tongue (botanical name: Dracaena trifasciata).
If you repotted offsets, did these have roots? The lack of roots will prevent them from taking up water. When placed in a hot and sunny spot, they can shrivel up from water loss.
Roots will form with time and the offsets will gradually recover.
During this period, place the pot in a shaded spot to reduce the rate of water loss. Avoid burying the offsets too deeply as this can cause them to rot. If they wobble when planted, use stakes for additional support.
Once the offsets have rooted, gradually move the pot to a sunny, protected spot for optimal growth. The lack of light will lead to soft and floppy leaves that lack colour.
The soil should be well-draining, as wet feet will cause plants to rot. A shelter over the plant can reduce the likelihood of disease in this species.
Bodhi Tree can grow very large
I bought a pot of jasmine a few months ago, but it wilted. Next to it sprung this huge plant with leaves as big as my palm. It has been growing fast. What plant is this and how do I care for it?
Nicole Ong
This plant is botanically known as Ficus religiosa. Its common names include the Sacred Fig and Bodhi Tree, and it is a significant plant to followers of Hinduism and Buddhism.
It thrives in direct sunlight and outdoors in the ground where there is sufficient space. Note that it grows into a large tree with invasive roots that can damage concrete structures and buildings.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
