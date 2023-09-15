Root Awakening: Brown bumps on hibiscus are lenticels

Lenticels allow plant to breathe

My hibiscus plant has been attacked by white bugs. I pruned most of the affected parts, but new leaves that appeared afterwards turned yellow quickly. The new branches also look rough, with small bumps. What is wrong?

Peggy Quay

The brown bumps on your hibiscus stems are likely lenticels, which are pores on woody stems that help the plant to breathe. They do not look like scale insects, which can be removed by scraping them with a ruler or fingernail.

Although there is no picture of the white insects, it can be assumed that these are either whiteflies or mealy bugs, which are two pests commonly found on the hibiscus.

Apply pesticides such as summer oil and pyrethrins to resolve this issue.

Hibiscus plants are often deficient in nutrients such as iron, which manifest as chlorosis in the new leaves.

You can spray chelated iron solution to alleviate this. However, ensure the soil is not too wet and that its pH level is neither too acidic nor alkaline, which can hinder the plant’s ability to take up iron.

Chilli plant infested with mites