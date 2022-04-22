Root Awakening: Blood Lily, Spider Lily are flowering plants

Blood lily, spider lily are flowering plants

My two plants look like a giant spider lily and blood lily. How can I get them to flower? Are the bulbs poisonous?

Chua Chuu Suh

The plant with the red spherical inflorescence is botanically known as Scadoxus multiflorus. Its common names include Blood Lily, Powderpuff Lily and Fireball Lily. It grows best in a pot placed under filtered sunlight with well-drained soil. This plant is deciduous, meaning it can shed seasonally and enter a dormant period, after which new leaves and flowers may follow. Do not overwater the dormant plant as it may cause the bulb to rot underground.

The plant with the white flowers is a Crinum species or hybrid. It is commonly called Swamp Lily or Spider Lily.

It is usually a perennial in the tropics and free-flowering when fed regularly with fertiliser. It thrives under direct sunlight and well-drained soil, although it can tolerate wet feet to an extent. Its leaves are frequently attacked by caterpillars, so you may need to apply a preventive pesticide to limit damage.

Both plants are toxic, so keep them out of reach of children and pets. You can separate them with a simple perimeter fence.

