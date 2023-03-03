Root Awakening: Basil’s curled leaves may be due to infestation

Keep plant alive by controlling population of sap-sucking insects

I grew this basil plant from a stem cutting. It was healthy at first, but its new leaves are smaller and curled. What is wrong?

Yeo Ee Sam Licia

Your basil plant is probably infested with sap-sucking insects such as aphids.

Pick a curled leaf and open it up to check for pests. As the curls protect pests from predators and insecticide, you will need to remove all the curled portions.

The population of sap-sucking pests can generally be controlled by spraying plants with summer oil or castile soap solution. Regular applications are required to keep the pest population low.

The small size of the plant could also be due to a lack of fertiliser, but avoid over-fertilising as it may also give rise to pest issues. Basil plants grow fast and become pot-bound quickly. You may want to move your plant to a larger pot.

