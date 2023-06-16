Root Awakening: Avoid eating unknown mushrooms

Do not consume unidentified mushrooms; flowering plant is the China Pink
These mushrooms grew from my peace lily plant. Are they edible? Also, what is the name of my other flowering plant?
Fizah Salam
Mushrooms are not easy to identify and should not be eaten when their varieties are not known.
The presence of fungal fruiting bodies may indicate that the growing media contains organic materials – commonly used as soil amendments or other components – that have not completely broken down. It is usually not a cause for concern if the plants growing in the same mix are not affected. You can remove and discard the mushrooms with household waste.
The flowering plant is the China Pink. Its botanical name is Dianthus chinensis. It needs at least six hours of direct sunlight a day and should be grown in a well-draining mix. It must be kept moist, but does not tolerate water-logged conditions.
Its petals are edible and can be added to salads or used to decorate cakes and jellies. Do not consume any part of the plant if it has been sprayed with pesticide. For food safety reasons, it is also good to wash the petals before eating.
Lime is a host plant to caterpillars
My lime plant was eaten overnight by moth caterpillars. What should I do to prevent it from happening again? Should I add more fertiliser?
Verlin Cham
In Singapore, caterpillars of the Lime Butterfly and Common Mormon are often seen eating the leaves of the lime plant, which belongs to the genus Citrus. As host plants, Citrus plants provide food essential for caterpillar development.
You can remove the caterpillar from the plant and rear it separately in a container with holes in the lid, where you can sustain it through controlled feeding with citrus leaves. If you live with children, this can be an opportunity to teach them about insect life cycles.
Inspect your plant daily to ensure no eggs have been laid and that there are no small caterpillars. Remove these promptly to minimise damage to your plants, especially if you grow just a couple of Citrus plants.
If your plants are small, you can protect them with a fine white netting to prevent adult butterflies from accessing them. Avoid the use of chemical pesticides as these can harm biodiversity in the garden.
Once the caterpillar is removed, the plant should be able to resume growth. There is no need to fertilise your plant if you have added fertiliser earlier or if the growing medium has already been fortified with nutrients.
Elephant’s Ear is a common aroid in Singapore
This plant started growing in my garden and now stands at about 1m-tall. What is it?
Gillian Ong
This plant is botanically known as Alocasia macrorrhizos. Its common names are Giant Taro, Greater Alocasia and Elephant’s Ear.
It thrives in sunny, moist areas, and is sometimes grown as an ornamental plant. Do not come into contact with its sap, as it contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can irritate the skin.
Plant could be the chilli
This plant is growing well, with leaves measuring about 12 by 25cm. Its stem has yellowish thorns. What could it be?
Ivan Ho
Looking at the size and shape of the leaves, this plant could be the chilli. Let it grow and flower to confirm what it is.
The seeds of the chilli may be dispersed by animals, such as birds, which had consumed the fruit. Alternatively, you may have planted chilli seeds or used compost made with kitchen waste that contained these seeds.
Confederate Rose known by many other names
What plant is this? The flower changes colour from white when it blooms to pink at midday. The colour is darkest just before it withers in the evening.
Thomas Lee Chee Chee
This plant has a range of common names, such as Confederate Rose, Dixie Rosemallow, Cotton Rose, Rose of Sharon and Changeable Rose. However, the plant is a species of Hibiscus (botanical name: Hibiscus mutabilis).
This species can grow quite large if it is planted in the ground, although its size can be controlled if it is grown in a large pot.
It needs a sunny spot and well-draining growing mix to thrive. Water it regularly if it is in a hot and sunny location. It can be easily propagated from stem cuttings.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.