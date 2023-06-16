Root Awakening: Avoid eating unknown mushrooms

Do not consume unidentified mushrooms; flowering plant is the China Pink

These mushrooms grew from my peace lily plant. Are they edible? Also, what is the name of my other flowering plant?

Fizah Salam

Mushrooms are not easy to identify and should not be eaten when their varieties are not known.

The presence of fungal fruiting bodies may indicate that the growing media contains organic materials – commonly used as soil amendments or other components – that have not completely broken down. It is usually not a cause for concern if the plants growing in the same mix are not affected. You can remove and discard the mushrooms with household waste.

The flowering plant is the China Pink. Its botanical name is Dianthus chinensis. It needs at least six hours of direct sunlight a day and should be grown in a well-draining mix. It must be kept moist, but does not tolerate water-logged conditions.

Its petals are edible and can be added to salads or used to decorate cakes and jellies. Do not consume any part of the plant if it has been sprayed with pesticide. For food safety reasons, it is also good to wash the petals before eating.

