Root Awakening: Anthurium grows best in a location with filtered sunlight

Anthurium grows best in a location with filtered sunlight

This plant was growing well until a few months ago. I took it out of the sunlight, but the stem still seems unhealthy. What plant is it?

Cheryl Tan

The plant is likely an Anthurium species - possibly a Flamingo flower cultivar, which produces attractive inflorescences that have a colourful sail-like spathe with a rod-like spadix containing the plant's actual flowers.

It cannot be grown in deep shade and a lack of light can gradually lead to a host of problems, such as making the plant more vulnerable to pests and disease. You may want to move it to your balcony or corridor where it can get at least four hours of filtered sunlight a day.

The growing medium should not be too heavy and, ideally, be aerated and moisture-retentive. Let it dry out slightly so that the plant's roots and crown do not rot.

Be thorough, consistent in battling mealy bugs