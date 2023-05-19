Root Awakening: Algae thrives in moist environments

Algae growth is due to poorly draining soil

What is this plant? There is slimy algae growing on the surface of its soil and I am unable to remove it permanently. What is wrong?

Alice Esping

The greenish crust could be algae, which thrives in moist environments created by compacted, poorly draining soil. Try using a fork to break up the soil surface, which will promote proper drainage and quicker drying. If your soil mix is more clay-like, add organic matter like compost.

Your potted plant appears to be a Ludwigia species. There are two local species: the Ludwigia hyssopifolia (Water Primrose) and Ludwigia octovalvis (Primrose Willow). Both produce yellow flowers, grow in wet soil and may appear as weeds in a flower bed or pot.

