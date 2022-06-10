Root Awakening: African Hosta is not edible

I have had this "tiger tails" indoor plant for about two years. Recently, the leaves have thinned and withered one by one. What is wrong?

Quah Tan Peng

The plant is a cultivar of Dracaena trifasciata, commonly known as the Mother-in-law's Tongue or Snake Plant.

If the yellow leaves are dry, then there is probably little cause for concern as older leaves die and are replaced by new ones.

However, if the leaves are mushy, check whether the plant has been overwatered. This plant does not tolerate wet feet, and its growing medium should be gritty and well-drained. It should be grown in a sunny spot and allowed to dry out slightly between each watering.

Be careful when potting the plant as the crown may rot if the plant is buried too deeply. Depending on the extent of the rot, the affected parts can be pruned and the wounds allowed to dry before replanting.

