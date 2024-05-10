Root Awakening: African Daisy may have been damaged by pests

My indoor plants are drooping and the one in the lower part of the picture turned yellow as well. I water them sparingly every few days with a water test gauge and they are placed in a corridor with no direct sunlight. The soil is normally damp. I also spray the leaves and use fertiliser. What is wrong?

Christopher Yap

The plant with dark green leaves is the peace lily (Spathiphyllum) and the one with spade-shaped leaves is the Angel Wing (Phyllotaenium lindenii).

Their wilted appearance is a clear indication that both plants lack water.

When you water, make sure you have added enough for excess liquid to drain out from the holes at the base of the pot.

Water again after a few days when the soil dries out slightly, but do not let it dry out completely, as this will damage the roots and the plants’ ability to take up water.

Check the health of the roots. If you are growing these plants in deep shade, moisture in the growing mix may still persist below the surface. Roots may have rotted as a result, and plants will wilt as they cannot take up water.

If root rot has occurred, trim away damaged roots and repot the plants in fresh soil. Put a clear plastic bag over them to limit the loss of moisture.

These foliage plants need a location with four to six hours of filtered sunlight and they should not be left in deep shade for prolonged periods, as the lack of light will weaken them.

