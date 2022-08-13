Rococo renaissance

Contemporary interior spaces have been so dominated by mid-century modern and minimalist styles lately that one immediately sits up and takes notice of this 1,679 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit - the matrimonial home of a couple who declined to be identified - at Paterson Suites in the Orchard district.

As communicated to interior design firm Design 4 Space, the interior concept was that of a luxurious, Rococo-style design from 18th-century France.

As marble was popular during that period, many of the home's surfaces were installed with it. Some are natural slabs, while others are tiles engineered to look and feel like it.

These can be found on the feature wall, the living room floor and in the bathrooms. Gold trimmings amp up the glamour.

The outer communal areas are separated into four distinct zones: the living room, the dining room, the music room and the balcony.

While each space can function independently, the rooms flow seamlessly into one another, thanks to the sliding glass doors.

Besides the occasional pop of colour, the home sports a restrained palette. Tone-on-tone furnishings create an impression of unity.

With its grand interior, the home is a match for its prestigious location.

•This article first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

