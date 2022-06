The 95,831 sq ft complex was built by Song Lim Holdings in 1972 and sits on 40,000 sq ft of freehold land. It has 111 strata-titled units and about 78 owners who are free to set their own rentals.

One of the oldest shops in Holland Road Shopping Centre is Lim's Arts and Living, now renamed to Lims Legacy, which was one of the first businesses to take up space in the mall when it opened.