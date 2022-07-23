Restful and uplifting

This three-bedroom ground-floor apartment in Arcadia Road is tucked away in a corner of the development, surrounded by lush greenery.

Despite being almost 40 years old and in its original condition, the owners, who are in their 50s, recognised that it has "good bones" and decided not to do too much to the layout.

The expatriate couple - who work in finance and technology, and have two children and two dogs - engaged L Architects to renovate the 3,735 sq ft unit.

Architect Lim Shing Hui and architectural assistant Tse Lee Shing oversaw the project.

Ms Lim says she and her team "made a conscious effort to design this home with the spirit of the place in mind" during the three-month renovation, referring to the picturesque tree-lined street the development is in.

The family, who moved into the home in late 2020, found it difficult to bond in their previous residence, a three-storey landed house. This apartment is spacious enough and has everything on one level.

The dining and living areas were merged to create a family room. The ageing piping, electrical wiring, air-conditioning and fittings were replaced.

But the design team retained many of the existing materials, especially the original travertine stone flooring in the living area, which complements the apartment's natural surroundings with its weathered, rustic look.

The living area is bright and airy, thanks to a light palette. Even the off-white linen curtains were a deliberate choice.

"We chose linen because we wanted to use as many natural materials as possible," Ms Lim says. "The draperies, unlike blinds, sway with the light breezes sweeping through the apartment."

The owners had been cooking more during the pandemic, so functionality was a top priority in the kitchen.

The original kitchen was dark and enclosed by structural walls, and could not be opened up for more natural light.

To get around this, Ms Lim incorporated downlights, cove lights and lights in the backsplash that allow the owners to adjust the lighting as needed.

A timber frame around the solitary window in the master bedroom draws the eye to the communal garden beyond, heightening the connection between the room and the outdoors.

As the original parquet flooring had an orange undertone, it had a busy look, so it was stained a darker brown.

The master bathroom, enlarged as part of the renovation, has a restful and uplifting feel. By replacing the original pedestal water closet with a wall-hung one and installing new, raised cabinets, the space appears brighter and is easy to clean. Cool grey large-format tiles complete the look.

•This article first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

