Renovated West Mall looks to be more than a functional neighbourhood mall

The upgraded mall includes a new facade and a new basement wing.

SINGAPORE – A fresh communal hangout space, new food options, plus an upgraded public library. Visitors to West Mall in Bukit Batok can enjoy most of these experiences now, with more updates to come in the next 12 months.

The mall, which is owned and operated by Singapore Land Group (SingLand), is in the final stages of an asset enhancement initiative that began in 2023.

In June 2025, it unveiled the first and main stage of the enhancement, which includes an improved “front yard” with a fresh facade and a new basement wing, EAT@W.

Some 22,000 sq ft of the original basement one carpark space was converted into lettable area for EAT@W, which features more than 20 new F&B and retail options. The mall is now 205,000 sq ft , and still has two basement carpark levels

The tenants include new-to-market dining concepts such as Gochiya, which offers single serves of teppanyaki, and the first outlet of halal-certified Japanese restaurant Hatsumi Donburi & Soba in Singapore’s west.

Also at EAT@W is the first heartland outlet of Jo Ju Bang, which began as a Korean kimbap kiosk at Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

Inclusive public space

EAT@W is next to the original basement space. But shoppers can also arrive via a new escalator connecting it to the mall’s “front yard”, which has also been revamped to provide direct, sheltered access to Bukit Batok MRT station.

Previously, this was an open-air space which sometimes hosted pop-up events under temporary tentage.

Now, there is a proper awning and a small seating area. The seating is a mini-version of the steps at Star Vista mall in Buona Vista, which have become a popular hangout spot for shoppers.

Mr Sean Wong, assistant general manager (commercial) for SingLand, tells ST: “The development of (this “front yard” space) was in line with the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s vision to create more inclusive and endearing public spaces.

“We have already hosted events there, such as an SG60 Celebration, which included a live telecast of the National Day Parade.”

More events are in the works for the festive season and beyond.

New basement wing EAT@W features more than 20 food and beverage and retail options. PHOTO: WEST MALL

Elevated experiences

While West Mall did not undergo a radical makeover, the changes aim to dispel its long-time reputation as a functional – rather than glamorous and cutting-edge – neighbourhood haunt.

Since opening in 1998, its long-term tenant mix has included “neighbourhood-mall standards” such as footwear store Bata, Watsons and Guardian pharmacies, Popular bookstore, KFC and other fast food chains, and local bakeries such as Bengawan Solo and Four Leaves.

“We are looking to shift away from providing basic service, to offering elevated experiences, similar to what (an Orchard Road mall might) provide – while staying true to our community roots,” says Mr Wong.

This is because “with the emergence of the Tengah precinct, we have more young families, multi-generational households and new residents coming into the area”, he adds.

Close to 12,000 Housing Board flats in Tengah have been completed, comprising around 40 per cent of the 30,000 flats launched so far in the new town.

When these flats are ready, the area is expected to become “the Punggol of the West”, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in March at the official opening of Tengah Community Club.

West Mall is also patronised by the nearby community of Hillview, which has grown and evolved. Just a 10-minute car ride away is Midwood Condominium, which obtained its temporary occupation permit (TOP) in 2023.

And next to Midwood is Hillhaven condominium, which is under construction and likely to obtain its TOP in 2027 or 2028.

Among West Mall’s upgrades are a “front yard” providing covered access to Bukit Batok MRT station, which includes a new facade on that side of the mall. PHOTO: WEST MALL

Evolving with the community

As these communities and demographics around the mall develop, so do their expectations of what their local mall offers, notes Mr Wong of SingLand.

“We wanted to ensure that we cater to these higher expectations of the evolving communities in Bukit Batok, Hillview and Tengah, and were carefully to curate the F&B and retail offerings in the new EAT@W to suit these diverse expectations,” he says.

SingLand plans to continue reviewing West Mall’s tenant mix.

A new Kopitiam foodcourt is slated to open on Level 4 by the end of 2025. Three lifestyle tenants will be added in the second quarter of 2026. It is likely that one will replace the top-floor space occupied by Cathay Cineplex until its sudden closure in September.

Finally, the new and improved Bukit Batok Library is expected to open in the first half of 2026. In addition to its original space on Level 3, it will take up the Level 2 unit previously occupied by department store Tom & Stefanie, which closed in 2024.

“The idea is to continue positioning West Mall as a welcoming hub for inclusivity and togetherness – a place where people can gather, connect and share memorable experiences,” says Mr Wong.