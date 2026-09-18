President’s Design Award turns 20: Look back at 15 memorable winners

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The President’s Design Award is Singapore’s highest honour for designers and designs across all disciplines.

Conferred by the President of Singapore since 2006, the President’s Design Award (PDA) is the nation’s highest honour for designers and designs across all disciplines, recognising both individuals and projects that have positively impacted the lives of Singaporeans and the global community.

The Straits Times looks back at 15 of the winning, ground-breaking products and buildings since the inaugural awards two decades ago.

Church of St Mary of the Angels (2006)

The Church of St. Mary of the Angels in Singapore. PHOTO: WOHA ARCHITECTS

WOHA Architects had the task of designing a new space for this Bukit Batok church which would be able to accommodate its 5,000-strong congregation. The steep sloping of the grounds also presented architectural challenges. The final result shows that stunning architecture can be found even in the heartlands of Singapore.

Bishan Library (2007)

The protruding glass vestibules seen on the facade of Bishan Library are meant to resemble books being pulled out of a shelf. PHOTO: LOOK ARCHITECTS

It was designed by a team from Look Architects, as led by co-founder Look Boon Gee. The most striking feature of the building are its protruding glass vestibules, which are reminiscent of books that have been pulled off a shelf. These pods provide visitors with quiet, semi-private reading nooks.

Lasalle College of the Arts (2008)

Lasalle Colllege of the Arts campus in Bras Basah/Bugis. PHOTO: ST FILE

Completed in 2008, Lasalle College of the Arts’ current home in the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct was conceived to be a “campus without boundaries”. Six irregularly shaped seven-storey buildings, all with faceted glass facades and black frames, are linked together by open-air sky bridges and courtyard alleyways. These thoroughfares can be used by the public as they move from Rochor MRT station towards the bustling neighbourhoods of Bencoolen and Bras Basah, inviting people to enjoy the campus as much as its students and faculty.

Paper Fold chair by Exit Design (2009)

The paper fold chair designed by Exit Design. PHOTO: ST FILE

The Paper Fold chair might look effortlessly simple in its design, but that same quality also made it an engineering challenge when it came to actually constructing the furniture piece.

After initial metal prototypes proved too heavy, the final full-scale model was made with fibreglass, which allowed for the chair to be thinner and lighter.

Fun fact: you can also use it as a rocking chair.

At the time it was bestowed the PDA, the Paper Fold was manufactured, marketed and retailed by furniture firm Exit Design, and exhibited in several countries.

The Pinnacle@Duxton (2010)

The Pinnacle@Duxton has come to embody peak public housing design. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

As the name foreshadowed, The Pinnacle@Duxton has come to embody peak public housing design. Its seven 50-storey towers are connected by two different sky gardens: one halfway up at the 26th floor, and another at the 50th floor.

Streetwave Swaveboard (2011)

This two-wheeled caster board is a cross between a snowboard and a skateboard. PHOTO: STREETWAVE

This two-wheeled caster board is a cross between a snowboard and a skateboard. Imran Othman of now-defunct local company Streetwave designed it with a glass fibre composite that made it lighter than other options in the market. Its spring-loaded caster wheels and silicone rubber abrasive grip also made for a smoother riding experience.

Spotted Nyonya (2012)

The Spotted Nyonya collection gave traditional Peranakan porcelainware a contemporary makeover with colourful polka dots. PHOTO: HANS TAN STUDIO

Three-time PDA winner Hans Tan gave traditional Peranakan porcelainware a contemporary makeover with colourful polka dots, thanks to his Spotted Nyonya collection. The textured effect was achieved via masking and sandblasting. The collection also received the Les Decouvertes award for best product at Maison et Objet, Europe’s largest design exhibition, in 2011.

Singapore Icons / Supermama (2013)

The Singapore Icons tableware by Supermama helped reinvent the idea of what Singapore souvenirs could be. PHOTO: SUPERMAMA

Can familiar things from everyday Singapore life be turned into objects that people would genuinely want to keep? This was the question that fledgling design brand Supermama looked to answer with its Singapore Icons series, which remains a popular staple in its catalogue, even more than a decade later.

Sandcrawler (2014)

The Sandcrawler building in Fusionopolis. PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore had a little piece of space opera film franchise Star Wars on its tropical shores courtesy of the Sandcrawler in Fusionopolis. The 22,000 sq m facility was originally built to be the Asia-Pacific headquarters for movie studio Lucasfilm Singapore. Architectural features such as louvered canopies and terraced vegetation were added to make the building as energy-efficient as possible.

National Gallery Singapore (2015)

The National Gallery Singapore at St. Andrew’s Road. PHOTO: ST FILE

In 2015, the former City Hall and Supreme Court buildings were reborn as the National Gallery Singapore. This architectural merger was masterminded by studioMilou Singapore and CPG Consultants.

The design highlight of the final building is its filigreed metallic “veil”, which brings both its component buildings together under one roof – literally – and also allows natural light to filter into the space in a controlled manner.

Safeticet (2016)

The Safeticet medical lancet. PHOTO: DESIGNSINGAPORE COUNCIL & URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Safeticet, made by contract manufacturer NSP Tech, is a medical lancet designed to be gentler in pricking the skin than regular needles. It is 4.5cm long and roughly the size of a USB flash drive.

The lancet has a rotational trigger mechanism that automatically fires the needle once a minimum pressure is applied between the device and the skin surface, making it fuss-free and easy for lay people to use.

Oasia Hotel Downtown (2018)

Oasia Hotel Downtown is a tropical oasis within Singapore’s Central Business District. PHOTO: ST FILE

With its red and green facade, Oasia Hotel Downtown stands out even in a cluster of the Central Business District (CBD) which is not lacking in design-forward skyscrapers.

The 27-storey building, designed by WOHA Architects, incorporates cross-ventilating features and sky terraces that bring some verdant greenery to the proceedings, even as the views outside the windows are limited by the location within the CBD.

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol Shore (2020)

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol Shore was designed by LAUD architects. PHOTO: ST FILE

Even the youngest members of society should benefit from thoughtful design. The circular geometry of this campus – designed by LAUD Architects – creates a sense of shelter and protection, while providing an expansive and secure environment for children to explore.

CapitaSpring (2023)

CapitaSpring contains a 35m-high Green Oasis built to resemble a rainforest, located at levels 17 to 20. PHOTO: ST FILE

It is Singapore’s second-tallest building at 280m, an honour it shares with One Raffles Place, UOB Plaza 1 and Republic Plaza.

It was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with RSP Architects Planners & Engineers and Carlo Ratti Associati.

Located in 88 Market Street, it lives up to the “spring” in its name with a 35m-high Green Oasis built to resemble a rainforest, located at levels 17 to 20. And on the rooftop of the 51-storey building is a publicly accessible sky garden that also houses a 10,000 sq ft urban farm.

Silver Pride Lion Troupe (2025)

The Silver Pride Lion Troupe is Singapore’s first lion dance troupe for seniors. PHOTO: ST FILE

Increasingly, people are understanding that design is not only about tangible buildings or items. Instead, it is about people, and how best their needs and interests can be served.

The Silver Pride Lion Troupe embodies this truth by keeping intangible cultural heritage alive in a way that allows the participation of Singapore’s increasingly ageing population.

The concept won for “service design”, and was put together by strategic design studio NextOfKin Creatives.