President’s Design Award 2023 winners show how design can improve lives

Mr Tan Kay Ngee, founder and principal architect of Kay Ngee Tan Architects, was recognised by the panel of judges at the 2023 President’s Design Award (PDA) for his firm’s work in Singapore and overseas for more than four decades.

The jury citation for Mr Tan’s contributions as an architect, educator and writer recognised the 67-year-old’s range and research into local history, culture and contexts.

“From a villa at the Commune by the Great Wall in China, to the Kinokuniya bookstore in Japan, to the old Bukit Timah Railway Station (in Singapore), Kay Ngee’s works are grounded in his understanding and sensibilities in architectural history and typologies,” the judges said.

Mr Tan’s firm, which was founded in 1990 in London, is a global group which also has offices in Singapore and Istanbul, Turkey.

A winner of both the PDA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Architectural Heritage Awards in past years, the firm completed the conservation of the Bukit Timah Railway Station for the stewards of the state property, National Parks Board (NParks), in time for the handover anniversary of the land in July 2022.

After the tender was awarded in April 2020, Mr Tan says extensive research for the design was done through physical documentation of the railway site. He also conducted oral interviews with the public and heritage experts such as Dr Yeo Kang Shua from the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

Built in 1932, the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Staff Quarters are two vital heritage railway structures located along the Rail Corridor.

Besides being a transfer and loop station, they also served as a loading point for goods and livestock, especially racehorses groomed for the former Bukit Timah Race Course nearby. Both buildings and the exterior boarding platform with rail tracks were gazetted for conservation by URA in 2011.

Key memories and layers of historical evolution were captured, recorded, processed and represented again to the community.

Mr Tan says that it is through public engagement and intensive discussions that the social ownership of the Bukit Timah Railway Station took root.

“These structures are important heritage and memory ‘banks’ for our communities for visiting and reviving their memories of old Singapore,” he says.

“They also serve to provide an interactive educational platform for future generations to appreciate and learn from the overarching historical narrative which ranges across social, economic, geopolitical and architectural values.”

Most of the building elements of the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Staff Quarters, which are single-storey red-brick structures with clay-tiled roofs, were retained with some enhancements for public safety.

It was completed in June 2022 after several delays due to the pandemic, and reopened on July 1 that year, in time for the 11th anniversary of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu land handover from Malaysia to Singapore.

Besides conservation projects, Mr Tan’s firm has also designed good class bungalows for multi-generational families in Cluny Park and Ridout Road.

He has also branched out to China with projects such as a villa at the Commune by the Great Wall in Beijing in 2002 and the Singapore Pavilion at the Shanghai Expo 2010.

The Commune by the Great Wall in Beijing was a one-off creation by major Chinese developer Soho China, which invited 12 Asian architects to each design a villa on the outskirts of Beijing, on a site with a clear view of the Great Wall of China.

“Our firm’s concept of a villa with an ‘L’ shape with two distinct parts – one part which comprised the living and sleeping quarters, and another for dining – showcased different sizes with an internal courtyard that resembled the traditional quadrangle houses of Beijing,” says Mr Tan.

He and the other 11 architects, along with Soho China, won a Silver Lion Award for the design at the 2002 Venice Biennale.

More projects across China followed, with his firm completing a new apartment tower in Songshan, Taiwan, in 2015 and a sprawling 68,598 sq m business park at the Shunyi Airport economic core area, north of Beijing city, in 2020.

Designer of the Year

Carving out slices of paradise in a metropolis

Leonard Ng, Henning Larsen