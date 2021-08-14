Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life

NEW YORK • Adopted en masse during the pandemic and spoilt for attention during remote working, many dogs (and their owners) have to adjust to a new lifestyle - and it is not always easy.

Mona, a one-year-old mutt, will soon have to spend one or two days a week home alone, waiting for her owners to come back.

Adopted last March, the pooch has never had to endure so much separation. But her owner, Ms Hannah Peternell, is not worried.

"We have left her home for a long time and she's been totally fine with it," says the 26-year-old, standing in her Greenpoint, Brooklyn apartment.

"Obviously, she's probably bored and whatever, but she can handle being alone."

Ms Peternell does not envision spending more time away from Mona, who was born in Texas last year.

And if her employer requires her to return to the office full-time, "I would definitely find a new job".

Tinto, a Basset Hound from Manhattan's Upper West Side, was not adopted during the pandemic, but he grew accustomed to a busy apartment over the months, with three kids back home and the parents constantly around.

"Every day is Saturday for the dog," says Ms Rosaria Baldwin, mum of the family.

So much so, she recalls, that the first weekend Tinto found himself with only the family's two daughters, he was "depressed, miserable".

With the children ready to go back out on their own and her husband required to travel frequently for work, Ms Baldwin is not taking any chances.

She is adopting a second Basset Hound.

For others, particularly animals who have known only pandemic life, the transition is not always smooth.

Many owners have not put their dogs through training programmes.

"Some people get puppies and they assume that they're going to be like their childhood dog or they're going to be able to just use whatever knowledge they have," says Ms Hannah Richter, a trainer at Andrea Arden Dog Training.

And then a year later, she says, they find they are encountering behavioural issues when the puppy grows up. "And now we have to focus on training adult dogs, which is a little bit more difficult than training the puppies," she says.

Demand for training sessions is so high that appointments are made four weeks in advance, compared with before the pandemic when owners could book a trainer within days.

Training is a long-term process, and owners of dogs that have grown up without find it can take months and cost several thousand dollars to get their pet up to speed, Ms Richter says.

The owners - or "parents", as some prefer to call themselves - have to do their part of the work.

"It's fairly easy for me to train the dog," Ms Richter says, smiling. "But getting the client to train the dog is a lot harder, for sure."

While some "parents" are figuring out the new normal, the 110th Street Shelter is looking for new owners.

After last year's wave of adoptions, the pendulum is swinging the other way.

There is much less demand now, says Ms Katy Hansen, communications director for Animal Care Centres (ACC).

Even worse, many families are bringing their dogs to the centre - not out of post-pandemic fatigue, she says, but for lack of means after a difficult financial year.

"They're really struggling there or have lost their housing, and they're moving into a house that already has a pet or won't allow a big dog who barks," Ms Hansen says, noting that New York landlords have a reputation of being pet-unfriendly.

To reduce the flow of pet returns, the ACC helps out cash-strapped owners with pet food or veterinary costs.

It also offers temporary foster homes - "a short-term solution for families that are in crisis", says Ms Hansen - with the goal being for the families to reclaim their pets later.

Last year, ACC shelters were down to an average of 100 dogs, cats and rabbits combined.

Today, there are 500.

"People are now going outside. They're vaccinated, they feel more comfortable," says Ms Hansen.

"They're so excited to get around, which is actually the perfect time to adopt a pet, especially a dog."

