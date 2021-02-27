Phunk and soul

Home-grown 'visual rock band' Phunk's riffs on artistic control and chaos are documented in a coffee-table tome

NEW DREAMS OF AN OLD WORLD, 2014
NEW DREAMS OF AN OLD WORLD, 2014PHOTOS: PHUNK
Home-grown contemporary art and design collective Phunk retrace a quarter of a century of their works in a new 240-page coffee-table book, Control Chaos: Redefining The Visual Cultures Of Asia, released earlier this month by London-based publisher Thames & Hudson.

Comprising Jackson Tan, William Chan, Alvin Tan and Melvin Chee, the globally acclaimed group - called "Asia's hottest agency" in 2005 by leading British magazine Computer Arts - started with a trendy ":phunkstudio" as their calling card in 1994.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2021, with the headline 'Phunk and soul'.
