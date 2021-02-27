Perfect for three generations

Mr Jeric Leong and Ms Stephanie Seet bought this executive condominium from its previous owner because they liked how spacious the 1,367 sq ft four-bedroom unit was, but they also felt there was a lot of "wasted space" and that the layout could be more efficient.

"Functionality was our priority. We also wanted it to be cosy and fun so we can spend the whole day at home on weekends," say the home owners, who work in the banking industry.

They found home-grown interior design company Imagine SK66 online and entrusted the task of transforming the apartment in Sengkang to designer Kriszha Mae Soriano.

Ms Soriano says: "They came prepared with inspirational images that gave me an understanding of their preferences."

Besides their two daughters, aged three and 11 months, Ms Seet's father also lives with them, making them three generations under one roof. But this did not make the design any more challenging.

Mr Leong says: "My father-in-law is very easy-going. He had only a few requirements for his room and left the design of the rest of the home to us."

The scope of the renovation, which took three months and cost $85,000, was fairly extensive.

Besides the electrical aspects and work on the ceiling, flooring and walls, the space was reconfigured and walls were removed.

An island at the front of the kitchen was removed and the freed-up space became the dining area. The result is now a bigger living space for the girls to play in.

Removing the walls of the storeroom allowed Ms Soriano to add more built-in cabinets and a washing machine in the kitchen area.

As the owners do not have a helper, the room meant for the helper and the toilet have been converted into a new storeroom that, while now smaller, still provides adequate storage.

One of the bedrooms is now both a study and a playroom.

Mr Leong says: "I have always wanted this. When we host family and friends, the women tend to occupy the living and dining areas while the men usually end up in the study-cum-playroom."

Two walls that formed an L-shape have been replaced by fixed as well as sliding-folding glass panels. This opens up the room and connects it physically and visually with the living area. "It also makes the space look bigger," says Ms Soriano.

The distinctly fun vibes are a fitting reflection of the room's purpose. The wall above the desk has a colourful artwork depicting American artist-designer Kaws' iconic characters. "I like street art and picked this up from an artist in Chatuchak Market in Bangkok," says Mr Leong.

Another important item on his wish list was a built-in display cabinet for his Jordan shoe collection. He got the idea while shoe shopping: "The shoes are always so nicely displayed in the shops, so I thought it would be nice to have something like that at home."

The brief was to accommodate more than 20 pairs but, since moving into the apartment in March 2019, his collection has outgrown the display in the living room.

Major changes also took place in the master bedroom. As the old en-suite bathroom took up about half the entire space, Ms Soriano felt it would be better utilised as a walk-in wardrobe. The newly designed space not only has a display case for the owner's watch collection, but also doubles as a spatial transition from the sleeping area to a spacious bathroom.

The owners are pleased with the modern design with a touch of street style. They say: "We really appreciate Kriszha's expertise, especially her great sense of colour. The neutral shades of grey and white made furniture selection a breeze for us. She has created exactly what we desired."

• This article first appeared in the January 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

