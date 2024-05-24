Pay $1 for an eco-washing machine with e-vouchers

SINGAPORE – Shoppers at Australian retail chain Harvey Norman are walking away with a washing machine after paying just $1.

As a participating store in Singapore’s Climate Friendly Households Programme, the retailer is enabling shoppers to offset the cost of energy-saving and water-saving appliances till Dec 31, 2027, when the scheme ends.

Its ongoing series of monthly promotions at its 12 stores islandwide features “Climate Hero deals” on selected appliances that are priced at $1, after shoppers redeem their climate e-vouchers.

For instance, its Tecno top-loading washing machine, with a capacity of 6kg and priced at $378, is now going for $1 after shoppers offset their purchases with the e-vouchers.

There is also an additional $77 rebate from Harvey Norman for the washer.

The deal is part of a range of discounts on eco-products valid till June 14. Offers are refreshed monthly at all Harvey Norman stores.

Other climate e-voucher promotions for home appliances include KDK 48-inch ceiling fans priced at $188 (usual price $578) and Electrolux two-door refrigerators going for $754 (usual price $1,609).

The climate e-voucher scheme was launched on Nov 28, 2020, and is a joint initiative by the National Environment Agency and PUB, the national water agency.

It encourages households to take climate action by being more efficient in energy and water consumption,while also saving on utility bills over the long haul.

It was initially aimed at one- to three-room Housing Board households, who were each given $225 worth of e-vouchers.

But the scheme was enhanced on April 15 with $300 in e-vouchers for 1.1 million HDB households. These include new flat owners who receive their keys by 2027.

Shoppers can use the e-vouchers to buy 10 types of energy- and water-efficient appliances and fittings, such as air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and fans.

Harvey Norman has also bundled additional in-store rebates of up to $500 on all energy- and water-efficient appliances, which bodes well for shoppers looking to buy big-ticket items such as air-conditioners.

“The response to our Climate Hero deals has been resounding, with up to 150 per cent sales increase on washers, fridges, air-conditioners and motor fans compared with the same period last year,” says Ms Christine Liew, Harvey Norman’s general manager of the electrical goods department.

Shoppers can also look out for cutting-edge technology in some new models, such as a range of high-tech washers equipped with artificial intelligence (AI).

“Customers can check out our new AI-powered washing machines from Samsung that clean clothes thoroughly with less water and detergent by automatically dispensing the right amount of detergent and fabric softener for each load,” adds Ms Liew.

Info: For a full list of Harvey Norman’s e-voucher Climate Hero deals and promotions, go to str.sg/oDa3X