Papaya plant’s female flowers can be pollinated by insects

This plant is not producing fruit as it has no male flowers.

I want my papaya plant to produce female flowers. How do I change their sex?

Isabel Ling

Based on the photo, your papaya plant is already producing female flowers. Male flowers appear in large clusters, unlike female flowers, which appear singly.

If you are concerned about your plant not fruiting, this is likely due to the absence of male flowers, which provide the pollen needed for fruit production. Alternatively, a nearby hermaphrodite or bisexual papaya flower can also be a source of pollen, which pollinating insects can transfer to your female papaya flowers.

Rooftop gardens require robust plants

I recently purchased a penthouse unit with two large open terraces which I plan to convert into green spaces. Which plants are suitable for this? Also, can you direct me to companies offering services in this area?

Kishore Renjan

Exposed and elevated areas like open terraces require robust plants that can withstand intense sunlight and dryness. Short flowering shrubs are recommended, as most will require direct sunlight and will not topple over under windy conditions.

Tropical plants with large leaves normally need shadier conditions and protection from wind, which can shred leaves with large surface areas.

Consider the area’s weight capacity. Large troughs or flower pots with moist soil may be too heavy for an open terrace. You can install an automatic irrigation system so you do not have to water your plants manually.

Most large landscape companies with a track record in project implementation and maintenance will be able to do the job. The prices can vary depending on their resources and the complexity of landscaping required.

Air-layer top of Ficus lyrata to produce new plant

The stump of a cut Fiddle-leaf Fig will still produce new branches. PHOTO: ADRIAN LING

What is the correct way to prune my Fiddle-leaf Fig?

Adrian Ling

The top part of your Fiddle-leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata) can be cut to obtain the desired height. It is a straightforward process, as the stump will produce new branches later on.

You may want to perform air-layering at the desired height. Remove the bark from a small section and cover it with moist peat moss wrapped in plastic. You can refer to online videos for guidance.

Air-layering a ficus is more reliable than taking stem cuttings.

Watering depends on plant species, growing conditions

Is it better to water daily or every few days?

Leong Tuck Sum

When watering any plant, it is important to water it thoroughly. Deep watering, as it is called, involves giving a plant water until it trickles out from the drainage holes found at the base of flower pots. This ensures that the root zone is completely moist.

Plants’ roots are living organs and need oxygen. Soil that is thoroughly watered but stays wet for too long can lead to anaerobic root conditions. This can cause roots to rot and die.

The root zone of a plant should be allowed to dry out slightly between watering sessions, and the soil should feel like a lightly dried-out sponge. Such soil will have pockets that let air enter the soil and root zone. However, do not let soil dry out completely, as this will kill the roots.

The speed at which water passes through soil depends on the growing medium’s porosity and organic content, as well as the plant’s water needs and growing conditions.

You can determine the optimal duration between each watering, which can range from a day to several days, by feeling for moisture beneath the soil’s surface.

Green patches are harmless lichen

The lichen can be manually removed with a soft toothbrush. PHOTO: AU FOO YIEN

My Shui Mei plant was healthy, but has been stricken with greenish fungus. Can the plant be saved?

Au Foo Yien

The green patches are most likely lichen, which is a colony of algae or cyanobacteria living symbiotically with a fungus. Lichen is harmless and there is no cause for concern. You can manually remove it by using a soft toothbrush if it is not aesthetically pleasing to you.