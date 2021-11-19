Pandemic-resilient city planning: 3 developments show the way

SINGAPORE - New developments here are designed for pandemic resilience. Instead of focusing on the maximum number of homes that can be built per land area, they offer open spaces for nature and healthy living. Here are three projects that are showing the way.

When this property is completed in 2025 on the former Liang Court site, it will not only offer breathtaking views of Fort Canning Hill, the Singapore River, the Central Business District and Marina Bay, but it will also be the tallest residential development along the riverfront.