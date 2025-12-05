Old-world Parisian charm in Tengah Drive HDB flat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This millennial home was inspired by the ornate detailing of apartments in Paris.

SINGAPORE – While these millennial home owners deliberately eschewed popular contemporary styles for their five-room Build-To-Order (BTO) unit in Tengah, it was with the help of Chinese app Little Red Book that they discovered their dream French retro theme.

The couple in their 30s, who work in the finance industry and have a baby, told RENOSTUD.IO founder Jeremy Tan they wanted the 1,200 sq ft space to be aesthetically pleasing but not overly complicated.

Mr Tan drew inspiration from the wall and ceiling details of Parisian homes, as well as their ornate cornices, archways and floor skirting.

Stepping across the threshold, one may feel transported to Paris. Floor-to-ceiling French boiserie (wood panelling) is used for the living area’s walls. The television unit, flanked by chandelier-style wall sconces, is also made of wood. A fluted-glass arched window separates the living room and foyer.

“The kitchen used to be an open kitchen. Jeremy’s team then suggested building a row of cabinets opposite the stove instead, which is a great idea as we now have a kitchen island with extra storage and a place to prepare food,” says the husband.

A row of cabinets acts as an island and separates the kitchen from the dining area. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A large-format marble-like tile was selected for the backsplash, with sintered stone for the countertops. A corner pendant light adds a point of interest to the space. The shelves were built lower to accommodate the wife’s petite stature.

A large-format marble-like tile was selected for the backsplash, complemented by brass-like finishes. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

In the dining area, a custom-made round marble table is illuminated by a Neoclassical-style pendant light. Nearby is a custom-made shelving unit – one of very few built-in fixtures in the living and dining areas, as the couple wanted to maximise space rather than install excessive storage and built-in carpentry.

The dining area is illuminated by a Neoclassical-style pendant light. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Floor-to-ceiling French boiserie (wood panelling) is used for the living area’s walls. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

One design element that is hard to miss is the recurring use of archways in the home. There are two arched window spaces: one at the entrance and the other behind the dining table.

An arched window at the entrance adds to the Parisian vibe. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

There are no electronics in the master bedroom, where the blue-and-white palette is inspired by Chouchou Hotel in Paris. Here, a bay window doubles as a seating area, custom-built by the design team.

The master bedroom’s blue-and-white palette is inspired by Chouchou Hotel in Paris. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

One of the remaining bedrooms serves as a space just for wardrobes, a vanity and other storage. The lack of cabinetry elsewhere in the home is deliberate, as the couple opted to have most of their storage in a single room.

One of the remaining bedrooms serves as a space for wardrobes, a vanity and other storage. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The bathrooms’ design features subway tiles with European-style flooring and lighting – such as wall sconces and pendants, and brass-like finishes – and the same blue-green palette found elsewhere in the home.

The bathrooms’ palette echoes that of the kitchen. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The renovation took approximately four months and cost $75,000.